FREDERICK, Julia Margaret



Julia Margaret Frederick left this world peacefully September 24,2023. She was born to parents Harold and Dora Krichbaum on December 23, 1935, in Springfield Ohio. Julia was one of six children. Brothers, Kenny, John, and William Krichbaum; Sisters Adela (Cox) and Cora Lou (Dubbs) Krichbaum. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Cletus Arthur Frederick Sr. Julia had five children. Sons Thomas, Cletus Arthur Jr and Gary Frederick. Daughters Margaret (Thacker) and Kathy (Brening) Frederick; 12 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren. Julia loved her job as a school bus driver for the Tecumseh Local School District and worked there until retirement. She enjoyed bowling, camping , and crocheting. A special thank you goes out to the wonderful staff at Hearth and Home and Day City Hospice. You are amazing. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, September 29, 2023, from 10-11am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Julia's life will begin at 11:00am. Inurnment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral