Frederick Rosenbaum

ROSENBAUM, Frederick



Frederick Roger Rosenbaum passed quietly in his home on January 2, 2026. Fred graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School, Bronx, New York, in 1950, and from Wilmington College, Wilmington, Ohio, in 1957. He spent two years in the U.S. Army. On December 25, 1953, he married the love of his life, Imogene Wilson, and set out to create an incredible life for the two of them for the next seventy-two years. Fred worked for the Dayton Power and Light Company from 1959 until 1989, taking on a variety of responsibilities including Commercial Cooking Representative, which allowed him to befriend owners and staff of dozens of restaurants in the area. Fred's heartfelt desire to serve and support those around him led him to volunteer with: The Boy Scouts of America (including Silver Beaver recipient, recognized as a 1996 Legend of Tecumseh Council, Council Commissioner, Wood Badge, and Council Vice President), various churches in Ohio and Mississippi, Junior Achievement, Sertoma, and at Trinity Senior Living Community, where he lived for the past two years. He was the patriarch of six Eagle Scouts. Fred was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Francis Rosenbaum, his sister Laura Randall, his grandsons Andrew Rosenbaum and Nick Barnes, and great-grandson Harlan Rosenbaum. He is survived by his wife Jean; his children and their spouses: Lynne and Mark Ravas, Mark and Jan Rosenbaum, Neil and Michelle Rosenbaum, Kent and Kim Rosenbaum; grandchildren and their spouses: Matthew and Nicole Ravas, Seth Ravas, Hannah Rosenbaum, Trevor and Katie Rosenbaum, Mabel Barnes, Austin and Jessica Rosenbaum, Tim and Karly Rosenbaum, Jon Rosenbaum, and Jo Rosenbaum; his great-grandchildren Lexi Holland, Kinzie Rosenbaum, Malcolm Ravas, Michael Rosenbaum, Joseph Rosenbaum, and Noah Rosenbaum. A burial service will be held at the discretion of the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fred's memory can be made to Tecumseh Council Scouting America (BSA), Trinity Senior Living Community, Beavercreek Township Life Squad, or Ohio's Hospice.



