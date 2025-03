Frederick, Timothy Lee



69, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2025 and will be deeply missed. Tim is survived by his children Jeremy (Sarah) and Jason; grandchildren Remy and Amanda; father Ron (Vicki); sisters Tanya Fowler (Butch), Tammie Nuss (Tom) and Sethi Jervan and proceeded in death by his mother, Dorothy Frederick. A private ceremony will be held by the family at their convenience.



