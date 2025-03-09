Freeman, Betty Jean
Betty Jean Freeman, age 82, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Funeral service 1pm Thursday, March 13, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 11 am- 1 pm. Family will receive friends 12 pm-1 pm. Dr. Cleavon Matthews officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice on her behalf.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
