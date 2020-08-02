FREEMAN, Gregory Scott Age 54, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Gregory was born in Dayton, Ohio. Preceded by brother, Timothy Freeman and father, Albert "Mike" Freeman. Survived by mother, Joann Freeman, his siblings, Debbie Gilbert, Michael (Morgan) Freeman, Anita Argenbright, Kathi (Jon) Baker, Pam Freeman and Steven (Susan) Freeman. He is also survived by his children, Greg Jr. Freeman, Jessica (Chris) Utterback, Ashley (Patrick) Lynch, Nicole Freeman and Megan Freeman as well as his grandchildren, Brayden, Khasyn, Harper, Gabryel, Abe and Rosie. Services have been entrusted to the Vineyard Church in Beavercreek, OH, on Monday, August 3rd at 11:30AM followed by graveside services at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, OH at 1:30PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jessica Utterback jutterback8@gmail.com or Debbie Gilbert deborag03@yahoo.com.

