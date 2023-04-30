Freeman, Michael



FREEMAN, Michael, age 79, of Kettering, OH passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023. Michael was born on February 28, 1944 to the late Dorothy and Jack Freeman. He graduated from Chaminade All Boy's School in 1962. After graduation, Michael worked at NCR, where he retired from after 40 years. He enjoyed volleyball, bowling, and played softball in the NCR league. Michael was a member of the Jaycee Club and enjoyed vacationing in Pensacola and Seagrove, Florida every year since 1990. Michael was generous, selfless, and loved his friends and family dearly. He never met a stranger and had the best sense of humor. Michael was a huge fan of Queen, The Grateful Dead, Bob Dylan, and The Beatles. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Faye. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Debbie; sister, Kathy; sons, Joe (Cindi) and Pat; step daughter, Amanda; step son; Jason; granddaughters, Caroline, Althea, and Jay; grandson, Joseph Jr.; nephew, Travis; niece, Zoe. Family will greet friends Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 4:00PM - 6:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home Kettering, 2100 E Stroop Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Lewy Body Dementia, care of Dementia Society of America. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

