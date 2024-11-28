Freeze, David Ward "Dave"



David Ward "Dave" Freeze, age 80, of Bellbrook, passed away at home on November 24, 2024. David was born in San Francisco, California on August 9, 1944 to the late Ward and Bernadine Freeze. Dave is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Connie and his baby brother, Chris. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sue Freeze; daughter, Kim (Patrick Clark) Gordon; daughter, Shelley (Erik) Edwards; grandchildren, Kaleigh Bowling, Dylan (Katheryn) Bowling and Hannah Edwards; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Bowling, Levi Bowling and Aiden Bowling; as well as extended family and friends. Dave retired from AT&T after many years. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Dave had a great sense of humor and loved fiercely. He was kind, loving, caring and a little spicy. Dave was very skilled and knowledgeable with home repair and shared his skill by helping family, friends, neighbors and his community. Donations may be made in Dave's memory to Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton). A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00pm-4:00pm on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek).



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com