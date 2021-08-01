dayton-daily-news logo
FRESHCORN, Ilene

FRESHCORN, Ilene Marie

Ilene Marie Freshcorn, 93, of Hamilton, passed away on

Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Heritage Springs Nursing Home.

Ilene was born February 28, 1928, to Iley and Marie Hinds.

Ilene married Laurice Doyle "LD" Freshcorn on August 13, 1952. Laurice passed away on April 12, 1972.

Ilene loved her family and spending time with them. Her favorite baseball team was the Reds. She enjoyed watching older TV shows, she loved to paint, and she had a great sense of humor.

She will be deeply missed by her son, Jack Freshcorn and his partner Jackie Rice; her special niece Connie Hurst; and

numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.

Ilene was preceded in death by her parents; husband LD; sister Margie White; brothers Leslie and Walter Hinds.

A visitation will be held between 12 and 1 PM, Tuesday, August 3, 2021, with services to follow at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may leave condolences at www.rosehillfunerals.com.

