FREY, Esther "Nellie" 93 of Springfield, passed away October 12, 2020. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, on February 17, 1927, the daughter of Thomas Marion and Lenis Marie Gould. Nellie volunteered at Community Hospital for many years. She had worked at Olan Mills for many years prior to her raising her children. She was a member of Elderly United and enjoyed traveling with her friends. Nellie was preceded in death by her sister Marian "Peg" Schwan and her parents. Survivors include her children Michael Frey and Mari Lyn (Ted) Brewer; granddaughters Abby (Ryan) Moorman and Allison (Greg) Rydel; great-granddaughters Chloe, Peyton and Rowyn Moorman. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsdraffanddunbar.com.

