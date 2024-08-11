Friedman, Anna "Louise"



Louise was born in London, Kentucky on September 11, 1934 to the late Stella (nee Miller) and Elmer Jones. She is the beloved wife of the late Philip Louis Friedman; devoted father of Carol (the late Robert) Hadley, Harry (Lisa) Friedman and Lisa (Brian) Phillips; loving grandmother of Robert Philip Hadley; dear sister of the late Mary Kay Barnett; also loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.



Louise graduated from Sue Bennett Community College in London, KY.



Philip and Louise were devoted to their community in Oxford and enjoyed serving at the Oxford Senior Center, Meals on Wheels and many other charitable organizations. Together they were the recipients of the Points of Light Award.



Donations to honor the life of and legacy of Louise may be made to the Oxford Senior Center: 922 Tollgate Dr. Oxford, OH 45056.





