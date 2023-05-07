Friedmann, James M.



FRIEDMANN, James M., age 52, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023. James was born September 27, 1970 to Kurt and the late Mary (Purdin) Friedmann. James was a caring and loving person, kind and generous to a fault. His outgoing personality made him a friend to many. James had a love of music, and especially enjoyed playing the piano. A jack of all trades, he had a knack for mechanics, and could be found working on cars. James will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Along with his mother, he is preceded in death by his grandmother, Ruth Cooper, and grandparents, Charles and Elizabeth Friedmann. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Ethan (Markey Brothers) Friedmann; father and step-mother Kurt Friedmann and Joyce Friedmann; best friend, Angela Rouse; sisters, Janet (Jim) Gilchrist and Julie (Jerry) Woodruff; nieces and nephew, Rebecca and Rachel Gilchrist and Tyler (Alexis) and Savannah Woodruff; and beloved dogs, Buddy and Lilly. Family will greet friends Tuesday May 9 from 5:00pm-6:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Funeral Services will begin at 6:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to City Gospel Mission, 1805 Dalton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45214. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

