Wilbur E. Friend, 94, of Tipp City, Ohio passed away peacefully on March 5, 2025. He was born on November 19, 1930, in Bethel Township, Miami County, where he resided his entire life, to the late John & Veatrice (Weldy) Friend. Wilbur retired from A.O. Smith Corporation and later with his wife Jeannine owned and operated for 27 years, Your Friendly Garden Patch, a local garden plant business. He came from humble beginnings - growing up on the family farm during the depression taught him hard work, which he carried on throughout his life. Wilbur loved his farm life, being in nature and watching wildlife. His green thumb was known by many who frequented Your Friendly Garden Patch. He is survived by his daughter Diana (Friend) Jones; granddaughter Alyssa Jones; and sister Violet (Wallace) Tew. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Jeannine; son-in-law Steven Jones; and brother Willis Friend. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 10, 2025, from 4-7pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. The funeral to honor Wilbur will be held Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 1:00pm at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in New Carlisle Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





