Fries, Gavin Douglas



age 77, of Versailles, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Gavin was born in Piqua on November 17, 1946. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Oran Fries; sisters, Bonnie, Becky and Kathy; and daughter-in-law, Kathy. Gavin is survived by his children, Richard Fries, Laura Massey, Julie (Kevin) White, Martha (Mike) Long, Jonathan (Sarah) Fries, Jeremiah (Tabitha) Fries, Judith (Charles) Brooks, Esther Gibson and Elizabeth Fries; mother, Pricilla Fries; brothers, David, Mark and James; sisters, Ruth, Kitty, Janet, Beth and Carol; 24 grandchildren; an abundance of great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Today God took another angel home, and as we all know, angels are not all "Patron Saints" like we think they are but our father truly believed in the word of God and in his matured age became close with God once again. Gavin was a wonderful father at heart, a son, a brother, a grandfather and a great-grandfather. He truly loved his family, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and will be missed! He truly had a vigor for life and he would still love to be here today, if only his body would have allowed. Death is at once the end of the body's old journey and the beginning of the soul's new journey. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 24, 2024 from 12pm-2pm at Piqua Apostolic Temple, 830 Covington Ave, Piqua, OH 45356. The service will follow at 2pm, with Pastor Dan Hathaway officiating. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



