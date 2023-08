Frieszell, George "E"



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11-1 pm on Friday, August 11, 2023 in VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm in the funeral home.



Vernon Funeral Home - Urbana

235 Miami Street

Urbana, OH

43078

