Frisina, Frank Anthony



Frank was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Geraldine (nee Comella) and Frank J. Frisina on January 25, 1935. He was a Geauga County Sheriff Deputy until his retirement in 1974. He later moved to Oxford.



Frank is the beloved husband of Maureen K. (nee Hogan) Frisina, devoted father of Laura (Alfred) Harasyn, Michael (Barbara) Frisina, Stephen (Hope) Frisina, Ellen (David) King, and stepfather of Matthew (Regina) Fajack, Mark (Deidra) Fajack and Adam (Michelle) Fajack; cherished grandfather of Sarah, Greg, Victor, Anthony, Lauryn, Daulton, Daria, Ben, Luke, Ryan, Dane, Gillian, Blake, Abby, Connor and great-grandfather of Alister and Everleigh; dear brother of Gerald (Romaine) Frisina.



A Memorial Mass will be held for Frank at 10:30 AM on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Oxford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to the Knolls of Oxford Endowment Fund.

