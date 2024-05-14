Frith, James Curtis



Age 78 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2024 at Kettering Hospital Hamilton. He was born on July 8, 1945 in Urbana, IL, the son of the late William and Mattie (Kegley) Frith. On July 21, 1978, Jim married his wife of over 25 years, Wanda Pauline (Coates) Frith who preceded him in death in May of 2004. He was a US Navy veteran and worked most of his life at Mosler Safe Company and Ford Motor Company. Jim loved camping, fishing, traveling, and his second home in Florida. He was a friend to many and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He started his day with "good mornin" to everyone and had probably seen every Western ever made. Jim is survived by his daughters, Michelle (Brian McNeil) Frambes and Donna Swetnich; grandchildren, Levi Frambes, Sara Frambes, Christopher Gadd, and Madison Swetnich; great-granddaughter, Daenerys Gadd; and special friends, Kathy Caudill and John Caudill. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Skeeter Woods; siblings, Wilma Jean Hensley, Joyce Frith, and Billy Frith; and special friend, Linda Nickell. A Visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 11am on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



