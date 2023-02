FRITTS, Harry Gerald



Harry Gerald Fritts went to his heavenly home on February 23, 2023. He passed peacefully at home with loved ones near by. Viewing will be on Thursday, March 2 from 6 PM to 8 PM, Friday, March 3 at 11 AM to 12:30 PM. The funeral service will be March 3 at 12:30 PM. Location for viewing and funeral is Cornerstone Baptist Church 1707 Elmer St., Dayton, OH.