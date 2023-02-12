FROMHOLT, Jerome

FROMHOLT, Jr., Jerome A. "Tony"



Jerome A. "Tony" Fromholt Jr., age 69, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Born to Barbara and the late Jerome Fromholt Sr., Tony graduated from Trotwood Madison High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He was a journeyman electrician with IBEW Local 82 for 30 years. Later in life, he joined the facilities team at Antioch College in Yellow Springs. Tony is survived by his wife of 46 years, Peggy Fromholt; his daughter, Juliet Fromholt; sister, Angie (Dave) Rice; brother, Chris Fromholt; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Tom and Jean Nagle. Tony was a photographer, a gardener, and a lover of craft beer. His favorite photography subjects were nature, his family, and landmarks and cityscapes in the Dayton area. Friends and strangers often remarked on the professional quality of his photographs and the beauty of his flower gardens, grown from seed. He enjoyed discovering new craft beers from local and national brewers and sharing them with his friends. Tony was an avid music fan whose tastes spanned genres and decades. He especially enjoyed discovering new music. A perfect evening for Tony was sitting on his plant-filled patio listening to music with a craft beer in hand. Tony's family wishes to thank Hospice of Dayton for their excellent care during his final days. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Parish (3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, OH 45429). Family will receive guests from 10:30 am until the time of the service. Tony will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery (1625 Calvary Dr., Dayton, OH 45409). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

