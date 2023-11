Froug, James Gordon



FROUG, James Gordon, age 78, of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Dayton, died Monday, October 31, 2023. He was the loving son of Jake & Leah Froug; brother of Joan Doppelt and friend to many. Graveside service 10:00 AM Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Beth Abraham Cemetery with Rabbi Aubrey Glazer officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



