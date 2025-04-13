Fry, Thomas

FRY, Jr., Thomas R.



58, of Vandalia, passed away Thursday, April 3, 2025 at his home. He was born to Thomas, Sr. & Wanda Fry on October 19, 1966 in Dayton, Ohio. Tom worked many years for the Ohio Department of Transportation. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and tinkering with cars. He was preceded in death by his companion & wife of 31 years, Sandy L. Fry (nee Morris), in 2023, and his brother, Jason B. Fry. Survived by his extended family: Mary & Bruce Larkins, David, Tonya, Callie & Annalise Morris, Nick & Denise Larkins, Brooke, Ellie & Brinleigh Larkins, Ben Larkins, and uncles, Virgil Conley & Donny Fry; special feline fur baby, Gismo, and many other relatives & friends. Tom's extended family will receive friends from 11 a.m. Friday, Apr. 18 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, with the funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Pastor Mike Malcosky, officiating. The burial will follow at the Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.



