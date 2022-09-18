FRYE, Bart A.



Age 61, formerly of Kettering, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022. Preceded in death by his father Les Frye, Bart is survived by his wife of 35 years Lynn, son Nick, mother Jeanne, sisters Beverly Tarin and Dee (Rex) Eagon, sisters-and brothers-in-law Lesley and Dale Walton and Michelle and Matt Smith, parents-in-law Jim and Bernice Midlam, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive visitors from noon-3:00 pm on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with a memorial service following. If desired, the family suggests memorial donations to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be sent to the family, and additional information is available, at



www.routsong.com