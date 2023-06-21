Fryman, Lisa K.



Age 66, of Trotwood, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at her residence. She was born to the late Darold and Juanita Whitmer on April 7, 1957, in Wilmington, Ohio. Lisa graduated from Waynesville High School in 1975 and worked retail management until retirement last year. Lisa is survived by the love of her life William (Willy) Fryman. She and Willy married May 5th, 1984. Lisa is also survived by brothers Darold (Barb) Whitmer, Eric (Jan) Whitmer. Very special nephews: Brandon (Jimi), Ben, Stephen (Kendell) Whitmer and Michael (Nicole) Weaver. Also surviving her are numerous aunts, cousins, great nieces, great nephews, and friends. A celebration of life gathering will be held from 5-7pm on Saturday, June 24th at Rogers Funeral Home New Lebanon. Memorial contributions may be made to an animal shelter of your choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



Funeral Home Information

Rogers Funeral Homes

324 West Main Street

New Lebanon, OH

45345

https://www.rogersfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral