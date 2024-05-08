Fudge, Roderick L.



Roderick L. Fudge, 63, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Born on May 27, 1960, in Buffalo, New York, to Tommy Tucker (aka Robert Higginbotham) and Johnnie Mae Fudge, Roderick attended South High School. Roderick loved God, his family and his church. He was always willing to volunteer as needed. He was a former boxer and a passionate fitness enthusiast who frequented the Springfield YMCA and took pleasure in cycling throughout the area. He also enjoyed gardening, walking, fishing and working with his hands. Known for his competitive spirit, there was no adventure he wasn't willing to try. Roderick is survived by his loving companion, Donna Ruby; six cherished children, Lester Triplett Jr., Clarissa McClarty, Latosha (William) Fannon, Roderick Williamson, Ziya Crowley, and Imani Fudge; 10 grandchildren (Tylif, Destiny, Mckyale, Skyla, Nathan, Noel, Corban, Annabelle, Zha'Riyah, and Zhy'TreZionia), 2 great grandchildren (Amelia and Jaxson) and four siblings, Sherrie Fudge-Galloway, Leonard Fudge, Jeffrey Fudge, and Twyla Southall. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Derrick Fudge. A celebration of his life will be held at St. John's Missionary Baptist Church on Friday, May 10th, at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior, from 10:00 to 11:00 am. To view his memorial video or leave online condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com





