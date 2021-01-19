FUESTON, Earl A.



Earl A. Fueston, age 94, of Riverside, OH, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at his home. He was born February 2, 1926, to the late George M. & Nettie L. (Penny) Fueston in Union, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents; son Virgil Fueston and siblings Sylvester, George, Treva, Henry, Jasper, Margaret, Estella Mary, Robert and Minnie. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Betty J. (Duncan Baker) Fueston of 40 years; daughter Glenna Carson of Piqua; step children Jim Baker, Donna (Steve) Poland, and Dana (Paula) Baker; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Earl served his country proudly in the United States Army during World War II. He was a member of the American Legion Post #675 in Dayton. Earl also worked for NCR for 30 years and owned and operated A&E Transmission for 17 years. The family will receive friends from 12-1 PM on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St., West



Milton with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton Disabled Veterans (DAV), 4100 W. Third St., 1D-145F, Dayton, OH 45428. Online memories of Earl may be left for the family at



