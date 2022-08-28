FUGATE, Austin B.



Age 91 of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022. He was born in Typo, Kentucky, on March 9, 1931, to his parents, Henry and Talitha (Huff) Fugate. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Violet Lou (Lock) Fugate; daughter, Brenda Fugate; brothers, Blevins Leonard "BL" Fugate and Henry Fugate, Jr.; and grandson, Joshua Conley. Austin is survived by his daughters, Cheryl (Johnny) Cantrell, Cynthia (Bob Lloyd) Conley, and Carolyn (Kenneth) Wilburn; grandchildren, Miranda, John, Jason, Dwayne, Katie, and Austin. 11 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Austin proudly served in the U.S. Army, 25th Infantry Division, 35th Infantry Regiment. He was stationed at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii and was a Veteran of the Korean War. Austin and his wife Violet were members of Grace Baptist Church for many years. Austin interpreted for the deaf through the church's deaf ministry. They also helped start church ministry's including Eaton Baptist Church and Townview Baptist Church. Austin was an avid gardener and was proud of his beautiful flowers and paw-paw trees. He always made people laugh with his wonderful sense of humor and will be terribly missed. Austin retired from Kettering City Schools. Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm with funeral to follow at 1:00pm on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Rogers Funeral Home New Lebanon. Interment will follow at Bear Creek Cemetery.



