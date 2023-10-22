Fugate, Lionel



Lionel M. Fugate, age 80 of Madison Township, passed away Thursday, October 19, 2023. He was born June 28, 1943 in Knott County, KY to Woodrow and Zelma (Simpson) Fugate. He worked in security at Monsanto for 36 years. He loved wood and metal working, loved all animals, and playing guitar. Lionel is survived by his children, Kim (Bruce) Murray and Stephen (April) Shatto-Craft; step-daughters, Traci (Chuck) Pearson, Michelle Simmons; grandchildren, Dylan and Jessica Murray, Dakota and Corbin Shatto-Craft; sister-in-law, Pam (Johnny) Roll. He is preceded in death by his wife Vickie Lynn Fugate, and brother-in-law, Donnie Albert. The Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to PAWS Adoption Center in memory of Lionel. Condolences may be may be made to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.





