FUGATE, Velva

1 hour ago

FUGATE, Velva June

Velva June Fugate, age 89 of Fairfield, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021. She was born January 15, 1932, in Hindman, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Daniel Duff

Prater and Elizabeth Newland Prater. On August 1, 1955, she married Howard Fugate and he preceded her in death on November 7, 2011. Mrs. Fugate was a teacher in Knott County, Kentucky, in a one room schoolhouse and then taught in the Pleasant Run, Ohio, school district. She enjoyed fishing, working in her yard with Howard, and especially spending time with family. She is survived by her children Arista (Chris

Rodgers) Wogenstahl, Karen (Tim Streber) Fugate, and

Michael (Heidi Ponder) Fugate; three grandchildren Tyler

Wogenstahl, Gaige Fugate, and Samantha Janutolo; and two great-grandchildren Jayden and Karter. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4,

Fairfield, on Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM. Entombment to

follow in the Rose Hill Burial Park Sanctuary Rose Mausoleum


