FUGATE, Violet Lou



Age 87 of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. She was born in Fort McKinley, Ohio, on July 2, 1934, to her parents, Francis and Velma Lucille (Fox) Lock. In addition to her



parents, she was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Eddie,



Larry, and Dale Lock; daughter, Brenda; sons-in-law, Lawrence Conley and Ronny Sanders; brothers-in-law, Blevins and Henry Fugate.



Violet is survived by her husband Austin of 68 years; 3 daughters, Cheryl (Johnny) Cantrell, Cynthia (Bob Lloyd) Conley, and Carolyn (Kenneth) Wilburn; grandchildren, Miranda, John,



Jason, Joshua, Dwayne, Katie, and Austin; 9 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; 4 brothers, John (Sharon), David (Carol), William (Hazel), and Dennis (Karol) Lock; sisters, Doris Lewis, and Phyllis Taylor; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Fugate, and Florence Lock. Special thanks to Wil Raines for his care, support, and friendship.



Violet enjoyed country music and going to festivals when she was able. She also loved to talk, especially about her beautiful grandchildren.



Visitation will be held from 11am-12pm with funeral service to follow at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Interment will follow the



service at Bear Creek Cemetery.



