Fullard, Jake

FULLARD III, Jake



61 years old, of Beavercreek passed away on 12 October 2024. All of the days of his life he was an amazing Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Friend, Coach, Mentor, and Professor. Jake Fullard III was born on May 12, 1963 in Baltimore, Maryland where he grew up to parents Jake and Doris Fullard Jr and had the privilege of being a big brother to Edwin Fullard. He served 10 years in the Air Force and then earned a Bachelor of a Science (1999), Electrical Engineering from Wright State University, Master of Science, Operations Management (2008), and a MBA with Concentration in Manufacturing Engineering (2012) both through Kettering University. He shared a beautiful marriage of 38 years, together for 40 years with his wife Michelle Fullard whom he shares two daughters with, Alexis and Ashley Fullard, who are the joy of his life. Jake and Michelle had many adventures all around the world together. They did everything together. Jake is in the Hall of Fame of best Dads EVER and was also blessed with many great friends. He was fiercely loyal. Jake served as an Electrical Engineer for 20 years before becoming a college Professor of Engineering, Robotics, and Controls at Sinclair Community College. He instilled hope and motivation and loved all his students. He was loved and respected by his business associates as well. Jake was a natural born leader who used his abilities to coach children on his soccer and softball teams including his own two daughters who loved him more than everything. Jake was a true champion of people and their dreams. Upon his arrival in Heaven, Jake was greeted by his daughter, Ashley Fullard, father and mother, Jake and Doris Fullard Jr of Maryland, and father and mother in law Jack and Sharon Jacquart of Wisconsin, sister and brother in law Joan (Jacquart) Malzow and Clayton Malzow of Wisconsin and several aunts and uncles.



Jake is survived by his wife Michelle Fullard, daughter Alexis Fullard of Virginia, brother Edwin Fullard and Lolita Fullard of Maryland, brother in law Steve Jacquart and Becky Jacquart of Wisconsin, nieces Carly Jacquart of Wisconsin and Lauren Fullard of Maryland, and the family pets, Oliver Remington and Charlie Brown. Jake's celebration of life will be held at Hillside Church located at 3515 Shakertown Rd Beavercreek, OH 45430 on October 22, 2024 with visitation 5-6PM, Service 6-7PM, and a reception to follow. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com