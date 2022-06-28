FULLER, Era Norma Lee



Born January 28, 1930, to Foster and Madie Mack-Watson. She peacefully transitioned from this life on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Laurel, MD, surrounded by family. Era was preceded in death by her husband, Abell Fuller, Sr., sons, Abell Fuller, Jr., and Frederick Fuller; and a great-grandson Keshawn Fuller.



She attended Middletown City Schools, worked at Middletown Hospital, and later became a domestic worker for doctors, lawyers, and Armco Steel Executives in Middletown. Era received Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and was a life-long member of New Era Baptist Church where she served in various capacities and faithfully served on the Usher Board for many years.



She leaves to cherish her fond memories four daughters: Juanita (Dwight) Perrin, Doris (George) McNeal, Mary Fuller, and Linda (Demetrius) McElveen; three sons: Arlen Stacy (Janet) Fuller, Kim Fuller, and Nathaniel Fuller; one daughter-in-law Cassaundra Kindred-Fuller, grandchildren Duan Perrin, Kristoffer McNeal, Patrick McNeal, Shareef Fuller, Shavon Fuller, Stacia Fuller, Ryan Williams, Myron Williams, Kenya Roberts, Alissa Popp, Justin Fuller, Monique McElveen-Carter, and Erica McElveen; twelve great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and a special cousin and caretaker Rose Johnson. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 12pm until time of service 1pm at New Era Baptist Church, 1120 Yankee Rd., Middletown, OH 45044, Doctor Jamey L. Colts, Sr, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com.

