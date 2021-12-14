FULTZ, Fredia Ann



87, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 12, 2021, surrounded by her family. Fredia was born on April 6, 1934, in Farmers, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Gerald and Mary Alice (Cassity)



Burrows.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charley C. Fultz who preceded in 1981; her second husband, Charlie Dear who preceded in 2011; and siblings, Norma Jean Curtis, Kermit, Russell, Fred and Edward Burrows.



She is survived by her children, Patricia (William) Roberts, Debera (Mark) Stoll, Donna (Jerry) Wiford and Charles



(Melissa) Fultz; grandchildren, Wendy, Heather, Josh, Megan, Matthew, Andy, Matthew, Lucas, Grace, Natosha, Sara and Frankie; 24 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; her sister, Patricia (Arnold) Hogg; and numerous nieces and



nephews.



Fredia loved to sew, needle point and read, but above all else, her family was most important. She was an active member at the First Baptist Church of Lower Valley Pike. Fredia lived her life through a strong faith in the Lord and her love always shined through in all she did.



Viewing will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 2-4p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center.



Service will be held at Northcutt & Son Homes for Funerals, 400 Fraley Dr. Morehead, KY 40351 on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 1p.m. with viewing one hour prior. Burial will



follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



