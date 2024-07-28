Furay, Steve W.



Steve W. Furay, peacefully passed away on July 25, 2024. He was born on February 9, 1950, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Wallace and Ethel "Sue" (Hopkins) Furay. Steve graduated from Greenon High School in 1968. He was the first student at Greenon to receive a Division I football scholarship, continuing his education at Miami University followed by attending The Ohio State University. His exceptional athletic abilities in football, baseball and track paved the way for him to be inducted into the Greenon Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015. He led a fulfilling career, dedicating numerous years of service to the Local 18 Operating Engineers Union before retiring. After retiring, Steve picked up golfing and enjoyed nothing more than the moments he spent watching sports. Additionally, he was a proud auxiliary member of the Enon VFW Post 8437. Steve will be dearly missed by his surviving family and friends: his son, Matt Furay (Joanna Waddle); his girlfriend Geri; several cousins and a host of friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 from 5-7pm at Jackson Lytle And Lewis Life Celebration Center. Funeral will be held on Thursday August 1, 2024, at 11am also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Enon Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





