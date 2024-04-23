Gabbard, Jennifer Lynn



Jennifer Lynn Gabbard, age 43, of Huber Heights, unexpectedly passed away on April 19, 2024. She was born on May 29, 1980 to Michael & Shirley Barker. Jennifer was preceded in death by father, Michael Barker. Left to cherish her memory, her mother, Shirley Barker; her husband, John Gabbard; her children: Michaela Barker, Broderick Gabbard, Eliana Gabbard and Rheanna Gabbard; grandchildren: Joyella Miller and Amara Miller; sister, Michele Murphy (Brian); and many family and friends. A visitation will be held from 12:00pm to 2:00pm on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, in Dayton. Following the visitation, Jennifer will be laid to Rest at Hillgrove Cemetery, 1002 E Central Avenue, in Miamisburg. To share a memory of Jennifer or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



