Gabbard, Ronald "Ron"



It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ronald Gabbard, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and esteemed member of his community. Ronald peacefully entered eternal rest on January 31st, 2024. Family and friends are invited to gather for a visitation Tuesday February 6th from 5-7pm to honor and pay their respects to this extraordinary man. A Funeral service will be held Wednesday February 7th at 10:30am at Routsong Funeral home Centerville (81 N Main Street) For complete remembrance please visit www. Routsong.com



