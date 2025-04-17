Galli, Delores Del Mae



Delores Del Mae Galli , age 96, of Miami Township, Ohio, passed away on April 14, 2025. She was born April 3, 1929 to the late Frances Karn and Richard H. Sheets. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Joseph Galli Sr. and two brothers, Richard D. Sheets and Thomas Sheets. She is survived by her two children; Joseph Galli Jr. and daughter Frances Darlene Hinshaw; and four grandchildren.



She was retired from the McCall Corporation and was a group leader for many years in the Pattern Department. After that she worked part time at the Hickory Farms of Ohio store selling beef sticks and cheeses at the Dayton Mall in Miami Township where she was assistant manager for five years.



She and her husband bought and sold homes about every ten years and one home they had purchased and restored was in the downtown Oregon Historical District, where they lived for ten years. Delores made a scrapbook of pictures and the history of some of these old historic homes that were in the 1913 flood and her scrapbook is now in the archives at the courthouse in downtown Dayton.



Delores loved animals and every year she fed her cardinals and hummingbirds. Besides the wildlife, her pastime was working in her flower beds.



Besides family members, she has been blessed with great friends as she has been a past member of the Oregon Historical Society and the Moraine Senior Citizens Club.



Delores will be missed by her sister-in-law Janet Sheets and her step sister Charlotte Hall, both of Michigan and best friends Clayton and Arlene Fields of West Carrollton, Ohio.



Any donations will be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Rd, Dayton, OH 45417, in honor of Delores.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 on April 21, 2025, at Newcomer Funeral Home in Kettering. Burial at Calvary Cemetery will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



