GALLOP, Sherry Ann



Sherry Ann Gallop, age 70, of Middletown, passed away



Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born December 23, 1951, in Middletown, Ohio, to Charles and Shirley (Peppard) Gallop. She worked at Wilmer Hale Law Office until her



retirement in 2021. Sherry is survived by her only child, Sam



Alexander; sisters, Ruth (Omer) Combs, Kathy (Michael) Patrick, Susan (John) Sutor and



numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Save the



Elephants- Wildlife Conservation Network, 209 Mississippi St., San Francisco, CA 94107, or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.




