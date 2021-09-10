GALLUZZO, James L.



72, passed peacefully in his home in Dayton on September 5, 2021. He was born February 8, 1949, in Delaware, Ohio. James served his country proudly as a Marine during the Vietnam War. An avid learner, he went on to achieve a B.S. in Education, a Master's in Education Administration, and began working toward his Doctorate. Jim excelled as an educator, receiving numerous awards in science. While working for St. Teresa Catholic School in Springfield, he did every job from coach to principal. James retired as an Administrator for Dayton Public Schools. Jim was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He made everything a celebration and went above and beyond for his loved ones. He is survived by a daughter, Sarah (John) Pietrzak of Dayton and two grandchildren: John Calvin and Dominic Lee Pietrzak. A brother also survives him: Ronald Lee Galluzzo, as does Jim's former wife and longtime friend, Kimberly Galluzzo, and nephews Jeremy and Matthew Galluzzo, and a niece, Suzanne Wietholter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Lucille Darlene Galluzzo. Friends may call at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 on Monday, September 13, 2021, from 10:30 AM until 12 Noon. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at Noon on Monday. Interment will be in Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St., Dayton, OH 45428. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfh.com for the Galluzzo



