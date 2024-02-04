Gamble, Ella

Gamble, Ella W.

Ella W. Gamble, age 87, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, January 27, 2024. Funeral service 11 am Monday, February 5, 2024 at St. Timothy Missionary Baptist Church, 4466 Free Pike, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

