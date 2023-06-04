Gamon, Linda Jo



Linda Jo Gamon, age 74, of West Carrollton, passed away June 1, 2023. She was born July 22, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of the late Joseph and Marilyn (Bailey) Burns.



She graduated from Stebbins High School, Class of 1966. Linda retired from MeadWestvaco after many years of customer service. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Steven Wayne Gamon.



Linda is survived by her 2 daughters, Deveonna "Dee" & Roger Bolden, Andrea & Tim Malmsbury and her son, Dean & Annmarie Hutchins. She is also survived by her 3 sisters, Deborah & Robert Forsyth, Carol & Jim McLeod, Tina & Bill Stepp; her brother, Robert & Jennifer Burns; sister-in-law, Kim & Gary Zeigler; brother-in-law, Mike Horan; 8 grandchildren, Brittany, Jeramie, Ashley, Stephanie, Marcus, Jonathan, Ashley, Brittany; and 6 great grandchildren, Isabell, Hunter, Kolton, Willow, Jordan, and Alivia along with the House of Women (HOW). Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 12:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Steven, at Highland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Linda's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

