Gansline, Michael Harold



GANSLINE, Michael Harold, 73, died on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at his home in Springfield following a battle with cancer. He was born August 6, 1951 in Springfield the son of Harold and Willie (Freeman) Gansline. He lived in Springfield his entire life and was a graduate of Catholic Central High School. He was a dedicated Millwright at Navistar for nearly 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, antiquing, nature, and vacationing in Key West and was an avid Ohio State fan. Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Tom Faust of Carmel, Indiana; two nieces and their spouses, Debbie and John Drayer, Carie and Chris Benne all of Cincinnati; nephew and spouse, David and Liz Faust of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and ten great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mike will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 29, 2025 in CONROY FUNERAL HOME followed by a Christian Memorial Service at 12:00 pm. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Michael's memory to Mercy Health Springfield Cancer Center, 148 W. North St., Springfield, Ohio 45504.



