Gantt, James "Jim"



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of James "Jim" Gantt, who left this world on July 1, 2024. He passed away peacefully, and is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn Gantt. A lover of the great outdoors, Jim spent countless hours fishing and enjoying nature. Jim was an avid golfer and an excellent bowler. He played softball and was a talented boxer. He was also a dedicated sports enthusiast, actively coaching his children in various athletic activities. His strong work ethic was evident in his 42-year career at Duriron, where he excelled as an all-around job setter. Born in 1937, Jim was a proud graduate of Chaminade High School, Class of 1956. He cherished the time spent traveling with his wife, Marilyn, embarking on unforgettable adventures such as seeing the Pope in Rome and driving from Alaska to Colorado. A faithful member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church for over six decades, Jim found solace in his faith and community. Family was everything to Jim, and he was very active in the lives of his children and grandchildren. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, James and Viola (Ott) Gantt; brother, Pat Gantt; sisters-in-law, Jeanne and Carol Gantt; and nephews, Doug and Matt Gantt. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 65 years, Marilyn; children, Jim (Maryellen) Gantt, Tammy (John) Hanna, Kim (Jeff) Michael, Lori (Steve) Schwarz, and Kathy (Duncan) Stewart; grandchildren, Kyle, Michael, Tony (Monica), Sarah, Claire, Eric, Garrett (Emma), Griffin, Ben, A.J. Mallory, Sam, Zach, Lexi, Tori, and Zane; one-great-grandchild on the way; brother, Dave (Pam Greenwald); sister-in-law, Margaret Gantt; and brother, Mike Gantt; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. In honor of James Gantt, the family will greet friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm Tuesday, July 9 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Another visitation will be held Wednesday, July 10 from 10:30am-11:30am at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. A Mass of Chrisitan Burial will be held at 12:00pm following the visitation at St. Albert's. Jim will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to the Alzheimer's Association. His impact on those he touched will forever be remembered with fondness and gratitude. May he rest in peace. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com