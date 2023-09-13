Garber (Gish), Marjorie Jean
GARBER, Marjorie J.
95, passed away on September 10, 2023 at the Brethren Retirement Community. Visitation will be held from 3:00 - 5:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 15 at the Stillwater Meeting House in Dayton. Arrangements by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH
45309
https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral