Garcia, Richard Joseph



Rick Garcia



June 19, 1933  May 27, 2025



Rick Garcia, 91, of Beavercreek, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 27, 2025. Born on June 19, 1933, to Elisa Garza Garcia and Benjamin Garcia, Rick lived a long and faithful life defined by service, love, and devotion to God and family.



Rick served proudly in the U.S. Army for 18 months during the Korean War. His heart for service extended far beyond the military-he was a man of deep faith who devoted much of his life to ministry. He volunteered regularly with his church and was the founder and organizer of the Truck Stop Ministry in Florence, Kentucky, where he touched countless lives with his compassion and message of hope in Christ.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers-Jim, Paul, Al, and Ben. Rick was the proud father of eight children from his first marriage: Rick (Leslie) Garcia, Vicki (Mark) Russo, Greg (Connie) Garcia, Todd (Barbara) Garcia, Doug (Georgetta) Garcia, Elisa (John) Joyce, Maria Garcia, and Geri (Tom) Loos. On August 19, 1974, he married the love of his life, Charlene Doane Garcia. They shared nearly 50 beautiful years of marriage until her passing on June 18, 2024. Together, they had a daughter, Jo Shannon (Philip) Hinson, and Michael (Tami) Wolfe. He is grandfather to 42 grandchildren and 52 great grandchildren.



He leaves behind a legacy of faith, generosity, and unwavering love that lives on in all who knew him.



Though our hearts are heavy with loss, we rejoice knowing that Rick is now reunited with Charlene and is resting in the eternal peace of his Savior.



A memorial service will be held at Anderson Funeral Home in Springboro, Ohio, on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m.



