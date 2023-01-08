GARDNER, James William



Age 92 of Beavercreek, OH, and St. James City, FL, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 31, 2022. He was born August 7, 1930, in Lexington, KY, to the late Edgar and Gladys Franklin Gardner. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Claudine Howard Gardner. Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Elaine Taylor, whose loving care allowed him to spend his final years in the home he loved. Also surviving Jim is his son, James Edgar Gardner of Satsuma, FL, and his two precious grandsons; Joshua James Huehnel (Bekah) of Denver, CO and James Howard Gardner (Skylar) of Jacksonville, FL. He also leaves two very special great-grandchildren: Noah James Huehnel and Stella Rae Gardner. Other family members that will cherish his memory are his sister, Mary Ellen Gaunce, two nephews; Michael and Gregory Gaunce, and a niece, Susan Thomas. Jim was a member of the Beavercreek Baptist Church and a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. Through the years he loved to hunt and fish with his brothers-in-law. He was retired from Dayton Press after 30 years and in retirement his two great joys were fishing and watching sports. He was an avid fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball team, The Cincinnati Reds, and The Ohio State University football team. A private graveside service will be held for Jim at Valley View Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420 in Jim's memory. Condolences for the family can be made at



