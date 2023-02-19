GARDNER, Jeff M.



Age 38, of Canton; passed away on February 15, 2023 from complications of cancer.



Jeff's accomplishments are exceptional. He graduated Valedictorian from Northmont High School (2003), with a full scholarship to Ohio University. During his time at Northmont, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Ohio University (2007) with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering. Jeff completed his M.B.A. from Louisiana State University (2012). Jeff maintained a 4.0 grade point average throughout his entire academic career.



Jeff spent his entire career at BASF, starting as a technology engineer in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. After four years in Louisiana, he earned a delegation assignment to BASF's global headquarters in Ludwigshafen, Germany, spending three and a half years as a global technology manager. His next assignment was in Houston, Texas, as plant Production Manager. In his most recent role, Jeff was the plant manager at BASF's Livonia, Michigan site. Throughout his tenure, Jeff was loved by all who knew him and was deeply respected as a leader.



Jeff loved all things outdoors, but his favorite activity was skiing. He had the opportunity to ski out West and in Austria and Switzerland. Jeff also loved traveling. He and Jess traveled throughout Europe and visited countless countries such as South Africa, India, Turkey and China.



Of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of his daughter, Emma. A daddy's girl to the core, Emma and Jeff shared a special bond. They loved watching Disney movies on the big screen television, playing in the snow and drawing together.



To carry on his legacy, Jeff is survived by his beloved wife of 12 years, Jessica; proud and dear father to Emma; caring brother to Tiffany (Travis) Minton; loving son to Dr. Robert and Beverley Gardner; brother-in-law of Tina (Jordan) Speers; uncle to Benjamin, Ethan, Parker, and Ava; son-in-law to Raymond and Brenda Linville.



The visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, between the hours of 2:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. with the funeral service at 5:00 P.M. at the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road W., Plymouth, MI 48170.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donation to: Lungevity Foundation at: www.lungevity.org.



To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com.



The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website starting 15 minutes prior to the service time.

