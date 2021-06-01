GARITSON, John K.



John K. Garitson, age 65, of Middletown, Ohio, peacefully passed away on May 28th, 2021. John was born October 11th, 1956, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late William and Clara



(Harris) Garitson.



John graduated from Lemon-Monroe High School in 1975. He served in the United States Navy from April of 1979 to October of 1984. He was a devoted father who loved his son.



In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Kimberly Garitson; brother, Skip Garitson.



John is survived by his son, Joseph Allen Garitson; brothers, Mark Garitson, Charlie (Debbie) Garitson, Steve Garitson; and many nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held Thursday, June 3rd, 2021, from 12-2pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E 2nd Street, Franklin, Ohio. A funeral service will begin at 2pm, with Pastor Joel Harbarger officiating. Burial will take place at Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin, Ohio. A graveside service with military honors will begin at 3pm.

