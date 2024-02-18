Garman, Charlene Clara



Charlene Clara Garman, born Charlene Clara Stachler on April 1, 1934, peacefully departed from this world into eternity on January 28th, 2024. She was the beloved daughter of Ray Andrew Stachler and Francis Johanna Brunswick Stachler, born in Marion Township in Mercer County, Ohio. Charlene was the cherished eldest sibling among her ten brothers and sisters: Nancy (Dennis) Detamore, Sharon Stachler, Lucy (Paul) Leffler, Linda Ketter, Roger (Marge) Stachler, Orville (Carolyn) Stachler, Kenny Stachler, Sylvan Stachler, Homer (Judy) Stachler, and Myron Stachler.



On June 30, 1956, Charlene was united in marriage to Richard Kent Garman, Sr. at St. Francis Church in Maria Stein, Ohio. Their union was blessed with 68 years of happiness and joy. Charlene is survived by her four loving children: Richard Kent (Renee) Garman, Jr., Lori (Daniel) Lees, Kari (Raymond) Rohrig, and Libby (Darin) Frederick. Her family was her pride and joy, and she adored her 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, who illuminated her life with their presence.Charlene was a talented and renowned interior designer, dedicating 41 years of her life to Centerville Design Associates. She was a respected lifetime member of the Dayton Society of Interior Designers in Dayton, Ohio. Additionally, she devoted 58 years as a faithful member of the Church of Incarnation in Centerville, Ohio, and enjoyed 42 years of membership at Sycamore Creek Country Club.Among her passions, Charlene had a green thumb and found solace in gardening, especially nurturing her beloved purple flowers. Her garden was a reflection of her vibrant spirit and love for beauty. The sight of purple blooms will forever evoke memories of her tender care and devotion to her garden. We will think of her fondly every time we see a purple flower, a living reminder of her presence and the joy she brought into our lives.Her love for travel was insatiable, and she created countless cherished memories exploring destinations worldwide, including France, Italy, Greece, Eastern Europe, the Greek Islands, and cruising the Mediterranean, Caribbean, and Adriatic areas. She found joy in every adventure, whether it was relaxing on the beaches of Hilton Head, South Carolina, or discovering the beauty of various regions throughout the United States and Canada.Charlene leaves behind a legacy of love and memories that will be carried in the hearts of her cherished children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, and friends. Though she may have bid farewell to this earthly journey, her spirit will live on eternally in the lives she touched and the memories she created.Charlene's presence will be deeply missed, but her spirit will continue to inspire and guide those who were fortunate enough to know her. As we mourn her loss, we also celebrate the beautiful life she lived and the profound impact she had on all who knew her.Charlene will be cremated and laid to rest in the serene Old Glory Plaza of David's Cemetery, with a private family service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel in Dayton, Ohio, 45429. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Children's Hospital through St. Joseph's Health Foundation, 703 Main Street, Paterson, New Jersey 07503, or online at GiveToStJosephs.org.Charlene Clara Garman will be remembered fondly by all whose lives she touched, her memory forever cherished in the hearts of those who loved her.



