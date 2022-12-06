GARNETT, Robert I.



Age 90 passed away peacefully under the loving care of Hospice of Cincinnati. He was born November 15, 1932, in Scott County, KY, to the late John Morgan, Sr. and Edna (nee Barnhill) Garnett. On August 26, 1961, in Middletown, OH, he married Carolyn Jones. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Carolyn Garnett; two children Kimberly (Glenn) Patt of Hamilton, OH, Christopher (Laura) Garnett of North Augusta, SC; five grandchildren, 2nd Lt. Jarrod Patt, Emma Patt, Cole, Olivia, Caiden Garnett; a sister-in-law Freda Garnett; and was also survived by many other family and friends. He graduated from Hanover High School in 1950, drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953 where he served during the Korean War until he was honorably discharged in 1955 from the 2nd Division at Fort Lewis in Washington State. While there, Bob was sent to NCO School at Fort Ord, California. He graduated Miami University in 1956 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. In 1961 he earned his Master's degree from Miami and later earned his counseling degree. He retired from Hamilton City School District after 32 years of teaching. Bob was a farmer all his life. For thirteen summers he worked for the U.S. Government at Voice of America. He was a member of the DAV, American Legion, Hanover Grange, AARP, and United States Trotting Association where he trained and raced standard-bred horses for many years. Visitation Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton 45013 from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00pm with Pastor Bonnie Goodwin and Jack Young officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4310 Cooper Rd., Blue Ash, OH 45242 or Disabled American Veterans Chapter 15, 20 New London Rd., Hamilton, OH 45013. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

