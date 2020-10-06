GAROFALO, JANE

GARAFALO (nee Webster), Jane Jane Garofalo (nee Webster) beloved wife of the late Dr. Marius P. Garofalo, devoted mother of Lisa (Bob Hanneken), Margaret (Michael) Hauck and Maria (Scott) Lindley. Passed peacefully on September 29, 2020, in Oxford, Ohio, at the age 95. Born in Put-In-Bay, Ohio, October 24, 1924, Jane was the eldest daughter of Paul and Josephine Webster and sister of the late Paula Baty, (Colorado), Gail Smith (Bexley, Ohio), Patricia Miller, (Maine), survived by sister Lois Mack, Plymouth, Ohio. Raised in Put-In-Bay, as her father before her, Jane returned to the island as often as possible throughout her life. Jane attended The Ohio State University and taught in Columbus Public Schools and then returned to Put-In-Bay to teach at the island school. While working on her graduate degree at Ohio State, she met Marius and married at Put-In-Bay in August 1956. They moved to Cincinnati and then to Oxford, Ohio, where she returned to teaching. She taught in the Talawanda School District for many years. In her retirement, Jane enjoyed tutoring, caring for her 5 grandchildren (Carmen, Francesca, Gabriella, Nick and Matthew) and birding. Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held at St. Mary, Oxford, Ohio, followed by burial at Maple Leaf Cemetery, Put-In-Bay, Ohio. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Woodland Country Manor in Somerville, Ohio, for their comforting care of Jane. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lake Erie Islands Historical Society, PO Box 25, Put-In-Bay, Ohio 43456. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com

