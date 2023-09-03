Garrett, Donald R.



Donald Ray Garrett, age 85, of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on Friday September 1, 2023 at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born December 24, 1937 in Manchester, KY, the son of late Virgil and Rachel Garrett. On October 12, 1957 he married Francine (Hensley) Garrett. Mr. Garrett was a member and Deacon at East River Road Baptist Church and he greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling to Florida, and watching the Cincinnati Reds. He retired after 37 years of service as a supervisor for Cincinnati Bell Telephone. He is survived by his daughter Terry (Ken) Prichard, two grandchildren Kenny Prichard and David (Miranda) Prichard, great grand-daughter Maisyn Prichard, special grand-daughter Dawn Hensley and grandson Stevie Hensley. He is also survived by his siblings Buddy Garrett, Peggy (Russell) Adams, Henry (Kendra) Garrett, Donna Powers and brother-in-law Steve Hensley along with several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Francine Garrett, and son, David Garrett, along with his sister Billie Jean West, brother Hughie Garrett, and brother Eddie Garrett. We would like to give special thanks to Hospice of Hamilton for the care they provided during Mr. Garrett's final stages of life. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Thursday September 7, 2023 from 9:30 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 AM, with Pastor David Haarmeyer, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

